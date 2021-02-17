Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

