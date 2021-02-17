Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AGR, BKH, BMO, BMRRY, BOWL, BRC, CAPC, EML, GKP, PHP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Emmerson (LON:EML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

