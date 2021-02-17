Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (BGO, CDE, CFRUY, CHDN, CNDT, CNTG, COST, CPI, CRWD, GATC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $242.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

genedrive (LON:GDR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $129.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $55.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Truist from $220.00 to $390.00.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

