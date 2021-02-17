Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 17th (A, ATEX, BHC, BKI, CCEP, CREE, CVI, FGRRF, HEXO, KRNT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $147.00 target price on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

