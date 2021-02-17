Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.89. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 158,046 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Research Frontiers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Research Frontiers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.