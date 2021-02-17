Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.17. 344,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 433,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

