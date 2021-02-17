Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave Sells 10,800 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Lafave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00.

NYSE:RFP traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 668,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,416. The company has a market cap of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

