Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $16,153.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

