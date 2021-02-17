Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $107.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.92 million and the lowest is $104.63 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $120.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $435.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.49 million to $453.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $445.54 million, with estimates ranging from $440.54 million to $454.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

