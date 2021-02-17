Revain (REV) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Revain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $5.88 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

