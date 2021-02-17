Reviewing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa -27.74% -60.12% -9.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $40.80 billion 0.16 $1.36 billion $2.86 4.66

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 9 3 1 0 1.38

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including living animals, valuable cargo, post and dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive goods serving approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines, as well as develops and manufactures cabin and digital products. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics services, as well as consulting services; and operates airport lounges. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 763 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

