Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 1,015,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,073. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $4,891,884.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.