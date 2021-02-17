Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

RVLV traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,919. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock worth $26,193,012 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,521,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

