Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

