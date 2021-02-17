Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
