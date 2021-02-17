ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 12,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

