Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

NYSE:RXN opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

