Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RXN traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 229,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 333,876 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

