RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $6.15. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 35,739 shares.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

