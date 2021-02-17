Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $357.33

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.33 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06). Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at GBX 462 ($6.04), with a volume of 34,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.33.

About Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

