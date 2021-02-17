Richard A. Md Miller Buys 100,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.

CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 1,614,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,845. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.07% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

