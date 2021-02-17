Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

RHUHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

