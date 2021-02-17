Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.92

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.92 and traded as high as C$38.41. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.43, with a volume of 37,547 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.50 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

