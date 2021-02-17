Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $9.40. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RICOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

