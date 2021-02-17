Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.79. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 5,015 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

