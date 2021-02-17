Rigel Finance Price Hits $270.51 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $270.51 or 0.00519334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $631,864.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.