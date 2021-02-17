Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.57. The stock has a market cap of £172.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,251 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,320 ($30.31).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

