Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.57. The stock has a market cap of £172.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,251 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,320 ($30.31).
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
