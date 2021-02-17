RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Update

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 432,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNET. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RigNet stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

