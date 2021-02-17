RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.30.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.