RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of RingCentral worth $106,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.30.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

