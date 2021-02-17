RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $19.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.65. 49,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.26.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

