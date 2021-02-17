RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

