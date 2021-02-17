RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $455.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.26.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $17.12 on Wednesday, hitting $419.90. 13,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.89. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,255,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $10,118,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 66,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

