RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $484.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $451.00 to $484.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded down $17.73 on Wednesday, reaching $419.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.