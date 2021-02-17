RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $490.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

NYSE RNG traded down $17.11 on Wednesday, hitting $419.91. 56,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.89. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

