RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.99 and its 200 day moving average is $319.89. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

