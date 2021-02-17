RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $525.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral stock traded down $17.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,255,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

