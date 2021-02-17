Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 76.3% This Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 76.3% higher against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00300622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00073996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00084052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00451443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00177599 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

