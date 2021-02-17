Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,235 ($81.46). 2,789,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,865.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,116.57. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The stock has a market cap of £77.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.