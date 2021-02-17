Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 288.63 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,235 ($81.46). 2,789,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,420. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,865.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,116.57.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.