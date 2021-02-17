Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($72.99).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,390 ($83.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,853.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,108.34. The stock has a market cap of £79.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.