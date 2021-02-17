Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $59.50

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $68.72. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 227,001 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

