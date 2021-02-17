Ripio Credit Network Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and $1.13 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00139992 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

