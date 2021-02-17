Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

