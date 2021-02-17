RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Trading Up 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 1,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

