RMPL Achieves Market Cap of $766,543.65 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $766,543.65 and $63,593.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

