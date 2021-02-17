Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 605,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.