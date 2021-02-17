Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $346.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $281.04 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.58.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

