Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $346.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $281.04 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.58.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

