Rocket Pool Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.27 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $9.85 or 0.00018835 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 81.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $101.27 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

