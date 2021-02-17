Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 151.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

