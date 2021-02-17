Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 18900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.